NRI Wealth Management LC Makes New $226,000 Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

NRI Wealth Management LC purchased a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000. Alphabet comprises 0.2% of NRI Wealth Management LC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $163.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $164.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.21 and a 52-week high of $191.75.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total value of $125,126.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,650 shares in the company, valued at $5,623,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.63, for a total value of $3,614,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,114,885 shares in the company, valued at $339,713,977.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total transaction of $125,126.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,623,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 180,167 shares of company stock worth $29,762,606. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $222.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, September 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.08.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

