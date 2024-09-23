Seven Eight Capital LP Has $516,000 Stock Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Seven Eight Capital LP raised its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATO. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in Atmos Energy by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,489,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,595,000 after purchasing an additional 50,209 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 7,141 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 3.9% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 176,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,957,000 after acquiring an additional 6,641 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the first quarter worth about $1,876,000. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 565.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 40,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 34,515 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.71.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $136.56 on Monday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $101.00 and a 1 year high of $138.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.09.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 25.09%. The business had revenue of $701.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $0.805 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 48.28%.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

