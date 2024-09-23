Seven Eight Capital LP Reduces Position in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

Seven Eight Capital LP trimmed its holdings in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) by 31.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,588 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Coursera were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Coursera by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,405,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,909,000 after buying an additional 254,108 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coursera by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,937,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,275,000 after acquiring an additional 243,894 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Coursera during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,804,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Coursera by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,655,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,007,000 after purchasing an additional 15,694 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coursera by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,475,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,952,000 after purchasing an additional 690,931 shares during the period. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on COUR. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Coursera from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America started coverage on Coursera in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Coursera to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coursera has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.73.

In other Coursera news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 6,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $49,954.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,297,671 shares in the company, valued at $58,600,298.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Coursera news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 6,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $49,954.63. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,297,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,600,298.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,203,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,512,692.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,068 shares of company stock worth $324,787 in the last ninety days. 16.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Coursera stock opened at $8.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.04 and a 200 day moving average of $9.41. Coursera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $21.26.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $170.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.67 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 14.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

