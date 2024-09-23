Seven Eight Capital LP Has $489,000 Position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Seven Eight Capital LP cut its position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,602 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 123,189 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 4,752.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SWN opened at $6.72 on Monday. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $7.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.32 and a 200-day moving average of $6.91.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.55% and a negative net margin of 48.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SWN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.56.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

