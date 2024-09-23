23,438 Shares in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Acquired by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 23,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 120,800.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 222.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 179.1% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $22.91 on Monday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $24.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.16.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $300.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 298,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,960,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 298,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,960,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total transaction of $158,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 377,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,557,662.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,210 shares of company stock worth $1,505,072. Insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

