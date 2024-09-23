Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $434,000 in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 11,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 62,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Verum Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 10,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 14,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Truist Financial news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $295,208.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 57,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.96 per share, with a total value of $2,518,908.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 569,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,025,153.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $295,208.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of TFC stock opened at $42.32 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.56. The firm has a market cap of $56.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.06. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $26.57 and a 1-year high of $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -157.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.45.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

