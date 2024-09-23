Seven Eight Capital LP Purchases Shares of 1,729 Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Cummins by 1,111.1% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Cummins from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on Cummins from $259.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cummins from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.55.

Cummins Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $308.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.98. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.80 and a 52-week high of $322.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.45.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.66 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.29%.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In related news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total transaction of $7,474,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,870,722.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total transaction of $7,474,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,442 shares in the company, valued at $23,870,722.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total transaction of $1,435,673.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at $6,269,205.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

