Seven Eight Capital LP Purchases New Position in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zeta Global by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zeta Global by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,249,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,019,000 after purchasing an additional 36,829 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 156,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 83,446 shares in the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation increased its position in shares of Zeta Global by 891.8% during the fourth quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 237,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 213,448 shares during the period. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zeta Global by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 491,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,339,000 after buying an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ZETA opened at $28.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.30 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.62. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.38 and a 52 week high of $29.28.

Zeta Global ( NASDAQ:ZETA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.26). Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 17.76% and a negative return on equity of 79.03%. The business had revenue of $227.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZETA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Zeta Global from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on Zeta Global from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Zeta Global from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zeta Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

