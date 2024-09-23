Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP cut its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,382 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 124,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,119,000 after purchasing an additional 11,324 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Mondelez International by 13.6% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 293,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,204,000 after acquiring an additional 35,108 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 131,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,576,000 after acquiring an additional 5,082 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 112,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,329,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 134,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,790,000 after purchasing an additional 11,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.29.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.7 %

Mondelez International stock opened at $74.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.43. The firm has a market cap of $99.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.54. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $77.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.97%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.68%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

