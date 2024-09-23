Seven Eight Capital LP Purchases Shares of 18,384 PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 18,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in PagerDuty by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PagerDuty by 0.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in PagerDuty during the second quarter worth about $240,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in PagerDuty during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new position in PagerDuty in the second quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on PagerDuty from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on PagerDuty from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on PagerDuty from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on PagerDuty from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PagerDuty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.91.

PagerDuty Price Performance

NYSE:PD opened at $18.06 on Monday. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.46 and a 52 week high of $26.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 1.05.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $115.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a negative return on equity of 25.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $376,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,010,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,308,197.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PagerDuty news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 12,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $248,092.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 594,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,175,198.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 18,750 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $376,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,010,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,308,197.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 110,244 shares of company stock worth $2,316,980. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PagerDuty

(Free Report)

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.