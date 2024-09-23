Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 482 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,712 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,327 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN opened at $36.77 on Monday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.05 and a 1 year high of $48.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.22.

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 11,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $413,951.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Urban Outfitters news, Director Harry S. Cherken, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 565,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,303,796.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 11,730 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $413,951.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

URBN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered Urban Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.30.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

