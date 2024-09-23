Byrne Asset Management LLC Sells 253 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Byrne Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,399 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 6.9% of Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 6,448 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $852,000. Fountainhead AM LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,313,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 113,964 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,899,000 after purchasing an additional 9,529 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Microsoft from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.72.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $435.27 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $309.45 and a twelve month high of $468.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $420.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $424.33.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $64.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.38 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 35.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.97%.

Microsoft declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, September 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to purchase up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.04, for a total value of $1,027,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,552,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 40,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.59, for a total transaction of $16,103,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 544,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,349,953.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.04, for a total value of $1,027,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,552,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 190,629 shares of company stock valued at $77,916,485. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

