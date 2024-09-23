Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases 1,521 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,550,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,662,332 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $177,439,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 153.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,827,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920,479 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,286,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,369,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,122,000 after buying an additional 1,465,139 shares during the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $60.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.82. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.94 and a 52-week high of $66.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.78.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $13.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.21 billion. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -110.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSN. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.44.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

