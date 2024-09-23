Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WRB. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 12.7% during the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.0% in the first quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 5.8% in the first quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WRB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.70.

W. R. Berkley Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of WRB stock opened at $57.45 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1-year low of $41.37 and a 1-year high of $61.28. The company has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.62.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 12.05%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.51%.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

