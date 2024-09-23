Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.45.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VOD. StockNews.com upgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. New Street Research upgraded Vodafone Group Public to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group cut Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 116.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 630.9% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 230.9% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vodafone Group Public stock opened at $10.01 on Monday. Vodafone Group Public has a one year low of $8.02 and a one year high of $10.39. The company has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.14.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

