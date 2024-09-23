Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CPYYY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Centrica to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group raised Centrica to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Berenberg Bank raised Centrica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Centrica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

Get Centrica alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Centrica

Centrica Trading Up 1.6 %

Centrica Cuts Dividend

Shares of OTCMKTS CPYYY opened at $6.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.76. Centrica has a 52-week low of $6.09 and a 52-week high of $8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.0691 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th.

Centrica Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Centrica Energy, and Upstream segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.