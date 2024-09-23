Corcel (LON:CRCL) Trading 2.6% Higher

Corcel Plc (LON:CRCL – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.12 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00). Approximately 2,922,206 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 13,809,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.12 ($0.00).

Corcel Stock Up 2.6 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.95 million, a P/E ratio of -44.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

About Corcel

Corcel Plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources and battery metals. The company owns a 41% interest in the Mambare nickel-cobalt project with license EL1390 covering an area of 256 square kilometers near Kokoda in Papua New Guinea; and Canegrass Lithium Project It has option to acquire a 100% interest in the Mt.

