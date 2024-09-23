Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.36.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LI shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Li Auto from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Li Auto from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Li Auto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Li Auto during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Li Auto by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Li Auto by 1,707.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Li Auto during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Li Auto by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

LI opened at $21.54 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.76 and a 200 day moving average of $23.53. Li Auto has a 52-week low of $17.44 and a 52-week high of $46.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Li Auto had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Li Auto will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

