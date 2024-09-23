Mkango Resources (LON:MKA) Trading Up 6.8%

Mkango Resources Ltd. (LON:MKA – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 6 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6 ($0.08). Approximately 89,950 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 835,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.62 ($0.07).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.03, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5.74 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 6.26. The stock has a market cap of £17.49 million, a PE ratio of -550.00 and a beta of 2.15.

Mkango Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops rare earth elements and associated minerals in the Republic of Malawi, Africa. It explores for uranium, tantalum, niobium, zircon, nickel, cobalt, rutile, corundum, graphite, gold ores, and base metals. The company's flagship project is the Songwe Hill property within the Phalombe exploration license located in southeast Malawi.

