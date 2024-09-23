Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on REPL shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Replimune Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th.

Replimune Group Price Performance

Replimune Group stock opened at $10.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $670.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.28 and its 200 day moving average is $8.43. The company has a quick ratio of 13.46, a current ratio of 13.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Replimune Group has a 52-week low of $4.92 and a 52-week high of $17.14.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.10. Sell-side analysts forecast that Replimune Group will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Replimune Group

In other Replimune Group news, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 8,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $90,988.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,760.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Replimune Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REPL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Replimune Group by 10,304.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Replimune Group by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

