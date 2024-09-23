Distil (LON:DIS) Shares Down 19.2%

Distil Plc (LON:DIS – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 19.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.16 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.17 ($0.00). Approximately 1,015,484 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 772,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.21 ($0.00).

Distil Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.34 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

About Distil

Distil Plc, together its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and sale of spirits. The company offers its products under various brands, including RedLeg Spiced Rum, Blackwoods Vintage Gin, Blackwoods Vodka, Blavod Original Black Vodka, TRØVE Botanical Spirit, and Diva Vodka. It markets and sells its products in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Spain, Australia, and Russia.

