Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.19.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PAY. StockNews.com raised Paymentus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Paymentus from $21.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Baird R W raised Paymentus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Paymentus from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Paymentus from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Paymentus by 80.1% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in shares of Paymentus by 141.1% during the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Paymentus during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paymentus during the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paymentus during the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PAY opened at $21.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.30 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.53. Paymentus has a 1-year low of $14.17 and a 1-year high of $25.21.

Paymentus (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Paymentus had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $197.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Paymentus will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.

