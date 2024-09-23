Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 10,105 Shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 301,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,105 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Rimini Street were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rimini Street by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,007,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,163,000 after acquiring an additional 44,401 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 1.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,220,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,813,000 after purchasing an additional 41,139 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rimini Street by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 321,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 117,739 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 14,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in Rimini Street in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. 73.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rimini Street alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut Rimini Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Rimini Street Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ RMNI opened at $1.82 on Monday. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $3.44. The stock has a market cap of $164.55 million, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.12 and its 200 day moving average is $2.59.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $103.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.42 million. Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 73.91% and a net margin of 3.80%. On average, analysts forecast that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rimini Street

(Free Report)

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support. The company engages in the provision of support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It also provides Rimini ONE, an outsourcing option that offers a set of unified and integrated services to run, manage, support, customize, configure, connect, protect, monitor, and optimize its clients' application, database, and technology enterprise software; Rimini Support, a mission-critical support for Oracle, SAP, proprietary and open-source database, and technology software; Rimini Manage, a suite of managed services for application and database software; Rimini Protect, a suite of personalized software security services and solutions; and Rimini Connect, a suite of managed interoperability solutions for browsers, operating systems, and email systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rimini Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rimini Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.