Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Stock Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FOXF. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fox Factory in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the first quarter valued at $42,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 14,180.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FOXF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Fox Factory from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.17.

Fox Factory Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $43.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.04. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $34.56 and a 52 week high of $100.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $348.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.22 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 7.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fox Factory

In other news, CEO Michael C. Dennison purchased 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $198,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,597,135.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fox Factory

(Free Report)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.