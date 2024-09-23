Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL) Position Trimmed by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its holdings in Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Free Report) by 62.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 577,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 963,521 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.23% of Lyell Immunopharma worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LYEL. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in Lyell Immunopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $1,448,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Lyell Immunopharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Lyell Immunopharma during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma in the first quarter worth $173,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Lyell Immunopharma by 4.2% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,004,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 40,800 shares during the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lyell Immunopharma Stock Down 3.2 %
Shares of LYEL opened at $1.51 on Monday. Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of -0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.98.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have commented on LYEL. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Lyell Immunopharma from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a research note on Monday, August 19th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Lyell Immunopharma
Lyell Immunopharma Profile
Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, develops T cell reprogramming technologies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technologies, such as c Jun overexpression and NR4A3 gene knockout, to endow resistance to T cell exhaustion; and an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technologies, including Epi R to generate population of T cells with durable stemness, and Stim R, a proprietary synthetic cell mimetic.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Lyell Immunopharma
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- 3 Stocks That Could Rise on European Bank Interest Rate Cuts
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Take Advantage of Village Farms Stock as Cannabis Market Evolves
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/16 – 9/20
Receive News & Ratings for Lyell Immunopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyell Immunopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.