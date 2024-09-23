Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL) Position Trimmed by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its holdings in Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Free Report) by 62.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 577,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 963,521 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.23% of Lyell Immunopharma worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LYEL. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in Lyell Immunopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $1,448,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Lyell Immunopharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Lyell Immunopharma during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma in the first quarter worth $173,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Lyell Immunopharma by 4.2% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,004,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 40,800 shares during the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyell Immunopharma Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of LYEL opened at $1.51 on Monday. Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of -0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lyell Immunopharma ( NASDAQ:LYEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative net margin of 389,368.50% and a negative return on equity of 33.35%. On average, equities analysts expect that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on LYEL. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Lyell Immunopharma from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

Lyell Immunopharma Profile

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, develops T cell reprogramming technologies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technologies, such as c Jun overexpression and NR4A3 gene knockout, to endow resistance to T cell exhaustion; and an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technologies, including Epi R to generate population of T cells with durable stemness, and Stim R, a proprietary synthetic cell mimetic.

