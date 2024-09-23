Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.19% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of YMAB. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.2% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 89,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 8,974 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 8.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Y-mAbs Therapeutics

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, COO Joris Wilms sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $73,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,514. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, insider Thomas Gad sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total transaction of $875,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,763.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joris Wilms sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $73,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,514. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $1,338,100 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of YMAB opened at $13.73 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.41. The firm has a market cap of $602.51 million, a PE ratio of -28.02 and a beta of 0.70. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.69 and a 12-month high of $20.90.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.88% and a negative net margin of 28.44%. The business had revenue of $22.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on YMAB. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

