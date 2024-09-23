75,608 Shares in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Acquired by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 75,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.38% of DMC Global at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DMC Global by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DMC Global in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DMC Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 1,245.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DMC Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DMC Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of DMC Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on DMC Global from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

DMC Global Stock Down 2.9 %

BOOM opened at $12.91 on Monday. DMC Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.45 and a twelve month high of $25.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.63.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $171.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.45 million. DMC Global had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 6.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

DMC Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, entrance systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DMC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.