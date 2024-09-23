Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $1.40 Million Holdings in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 38.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Ausbil Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Warrior Met Coal Price Performance

Shares of HCC opened at $55.09 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.74 and its 200 day moving average is $62.91. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.60 and a 12-month high of $75.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.02.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $396.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.91 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.85%.

Insider Transactions at Warrior Met Coal

In related news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $750,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,678 shares in the company, valued at $4,629,550.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 23,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $1,739,572.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,587,447.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $750,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,550.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.60.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

