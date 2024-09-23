Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.16% of A-Mark Precious Metals worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,129,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,178,000 after purchasing an additional 106,842 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 164.1% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 109,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after buying an additional 68,320 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 452,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,681,000 after buying an additional 67,452 shares during the period. CMC Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the second quarter worth $1,812,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 34.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 201,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,172,000 after acquiring an additional 51,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on AMRK shares. StockNews.com cut A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.67.

Shares of AMRK opened at $43.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $983.91 million, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of -0.05. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.14 and a 1 year high of $47.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 13.72%. On average, equities analysts predict that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 18th. A-Mark Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 24.54%.

In other news, Director Jess M. Ravich sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $662,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 190,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,702,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total transaction of $999,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,498.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jess M. Ravich sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $662,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 190,500 shares in the company, valued at $8,702,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,021 shares of company stock worth $4,245,739. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

