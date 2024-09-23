Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 2,100 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 70.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

In related news, COO Brendan Teehan sold 9,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $145,679.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,264.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, COO Brendan Teehan sold 9,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $145,679.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,264.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 9,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $148,720.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,735 shares in the company, valued at $668,270.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,014 shares of company stock valued at $779,494. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on ACAD. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.56.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $16.53 on Monday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $32.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -1,653.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.40.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $241.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.95 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 6.89%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

