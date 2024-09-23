Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Decreases Stock Position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,528 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.06% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRX. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 81,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 5,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amneal Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of AMRX stock opened at $8.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.88. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $8.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.31.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 1,235.03% and a negative net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $701.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.43 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.