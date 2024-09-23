Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Position in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 75,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Ryerson were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the first quarter worth $139,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 41.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 2,177.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 6,554 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ryerson by 5.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ryerson by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryerson alerts:

Ryerson Stock Performance

RYI stock opened at $19.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $678.14 million, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.12. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $17.57 and a 12-month high of $36.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ryerson Dividend Announcement

Ryerson ( NYSE:RYI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.13. Ryerson had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Ryerson’s payout ratio is 29.07%.

About Ryerson

(Free Report)

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.