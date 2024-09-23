Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 10,040 Shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 299,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,040 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.24% of Yext worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of YEXT. Williams & Novak LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yext during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yext by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yext by 27.8% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Yext by 36.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in Yext by 300.4% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 24,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 18,342 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on YEXT shares. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of Yext in a report on Thursday, September 5th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Yext from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

In related news, Director Seth H. Waugh acquired 32,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $216,790.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 153,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,777.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of YEXT opened at $6.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $836.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.60 and a beta of 1.17. Yext, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.29 and a 1 year high of $7.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.47.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Yext had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Yext’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yext, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to offer answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews; and provides customers to update their information and content through its publisher network of maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks, as well as professional services.

