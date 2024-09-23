Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 14,574 Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,574 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in JELD-WEN were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JELD. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in JELD-WEN in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,631,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in JELD-WEN during the first quarter worth $6,750,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in JELD-WEN by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 713,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,476,000 after acquiring an additional 85,455 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 336,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,148,000 after acquiring an additional 84,900 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 131.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 84,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 48,206 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
JELD-WEN Stock Down 0.6 %
NYSE JELD opened at $15.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.96 and a beta of 2.24. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.02 and a 1-year high of $21.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.79 and a 200-day moving average of $16.09.
Several research analysts have recently commented on JELD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.80.
JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.
