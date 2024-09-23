Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 14,574 Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,574 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in JELD-WEN were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JELD. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in JELD-WEN in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,631,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in JELD-WEN during the first quarter worth $6,750,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in JELD-WEN by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 713,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,476,000 after acquiring an additional 85,455 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 336,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,148,000 after acquiring an additional 84,900 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 131.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 84,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 48,206 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JELD opened at $15.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.96 and a beta of 2.24. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.02 and a 1-year high of $21.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.79 and a 200-day moving average of $16.09.

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. JELD-WEN had a positive return on equity of 14.32% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. JELD-WEN’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on JELD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.80.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

