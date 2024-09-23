Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Position in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 331,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,297 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Health Catalyst were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCAT. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 6.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 1.2% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 285,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 461.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Health Catalyst by 9.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 7,589 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on HCAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Health Catalyst from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Stephens reduced their price target on Health Catalyst from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Health Catalyst news, insider Kevin Lee Freeman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $54,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,460.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Kevin Lee Freeman sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $54,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,881 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,460.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel Lesueur sold 8,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $61,678.46. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 140,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,018.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,361 shares of company stock valued at $248,033 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Health Catalyst Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Health Catalyst stock opened at $8.69 on Monday. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $11.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.31.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 28.87%. The company had revenue of $75.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

(Free Report)

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

