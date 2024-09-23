Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Cuts Stock Holdings in MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its position in shares of MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Free Report) by 80.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 499,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,025,489 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.48% of MaxCyte worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MaxCyte during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MaxCyte in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MaxCyte by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in MaxCyte by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 7,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in MaxCyte by 20.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MaxCyte stock opened at $4.10 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.27. MaxCyte, Inc. has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $5.55. The company has a market cap of $429.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.40.

MaxCyte ( NASDAQ:MXCT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. MaxCyte had a negative net margin of 77.97% and a negative return on equity of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $10.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that MaxCyte, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stanley C. Erck sold 29,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total transaction of $118,174.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 269,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,398.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MaxCyte news, Director John Joseph Johnston sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total value of $39,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 141,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,380.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stanley C. Erck sold 29,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total value of $118,174.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 269,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,068,398.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,774 shares of company stock worth $309,956 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

