American Century Companies Inc. Has $11.01 Million Position in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Free Report) by 21.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 482,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,599 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Univest Financial were worth $11,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Univest Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 307.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 212.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 11,533.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 8,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UVSP opened at $28.47 on Monday. Univest Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $29.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $833.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Univest Financial ( NASDAQ:UVSP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Univest Financial had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $120.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is 35.15%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey M. Schweitzer sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $34,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,329.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Univest Financial news, CEO Jeffrey M. Schweitzer sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $34,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,329.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Schweitzer sold 2,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $79,196.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,575,740.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,389 shares of company stock worth $412,352. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UVSP shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Univest Financial from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Univest Financial in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

