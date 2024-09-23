American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Position in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,343 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,314 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 1.42% of First Mid Bancshares worth $11,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,292,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,230,000 after acquiring an additional 85,434 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 678,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,533,000 after buying an additional 34,401 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 294,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,213,000 after buying an additional 16,388 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 176,704 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,125,000 after buying an additional 31,164 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after buying an additional 7,849 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.57% of the company’s stock.

First Mid Bancshares Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of FMBH opened at $39.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $946.04 million, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.01. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.73 and a 12-month high of $41.02.

First Mid Bancshares Increases Dividend

First Mid Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FMBH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $79.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.25 million. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 10.43%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This is a positive change from First Mid Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 30.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Hovde Group started coverage on shares of First Mid Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

First Mid Bancshares Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as construction and land development, 1-4 family residential properties, and multifamily residential properties loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

