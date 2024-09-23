Apple (AAPL) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 9/20/2024 – Apple was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 9/19/2024 – Apple had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $260.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/16/2024 – Apple had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/12/2024 – Apple was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 9/10/2024 – Apple had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $265.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/10/2024 – Apple had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $273.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/10/2024 – Apple had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/10/2024 – Apple had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $225.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/10/2024 – Apple had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group. They now have a $203.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/10/2024 – Apple had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $261.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/10/2024 – Apple had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $260.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/9/2024 – Apple had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $285.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/9/2024 – Apple had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt. They now have a $245.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/5/2024 – Apple had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a $256.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/4/2024 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $190.00 to $236.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 8/28/2024 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Tigress Financial from $245.00 to $295.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/28/2024 – Apple had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp. They now have a $247.61 price target on the stock.
- 8/27/2024 – Apple had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $273.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/27/2024 – Apple had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/27/2024 – Apple had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $225.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/27/2024 – Apple had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a $255.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/27/2024 – Apple had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Melius Research. They now have a $265.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/27/2024 – Apple had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a $256.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/19/2024 – Apple is now covered by analysts at Moffett Nathanson. They set a “neutral” rating and a $211.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/7/2024 – Apple was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 8/6/2024 – Apple had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $273.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/5/2024 – Apple had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $260.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/2/2024 – Apple had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $187.00 to $186.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/2/2024 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $275.00 to $285.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/2/2024 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Maxim Group from $195.00 to $203.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 8/2/2024 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $260.00 to $261.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/2/2024 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $210.00 to $255.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/2/2024 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $265.00 to $275.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/2/2024 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $205.00 to $245.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/1/2024 – Apple had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/29/2024 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $220.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/26/2024 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $200.00 to $250.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/25/2024 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $200.00 to $240.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Apple Stock Performance
NASDAQ AAPL opened at $228.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.07 and a 1-year high of $237.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.41.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 147.15% and a net margin of 26.44%. The business had revenue of $85.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.
In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $1,121,037.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,223,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 191,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,542,136.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $1,121,037.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,223,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,884 shares of company stock worth $23,723,887. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verus Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 16,929 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,566,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Brown Financial Advisory raised its position in shares of Apple by 3.8% during the second quarter. Brown Financial Advisory now owns 1,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Core Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.7% during the second quarter. Core Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,968 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Lowery Thomas LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the second quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC now owns 7,607 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the second quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. now owns 4,505 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
