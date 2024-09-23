American Century Companies Inc. Increases Position in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report) by 40.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 901,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 257,418 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 1.71% of Sun Country Airlines worth $11,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 1,660.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the second quarter worth $40,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000.

Insider Activity at Sun Country Airlines

In other Sun Country Airlines news, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total value of $26,325.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,061.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Sun Country Airlines news, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total transaction of $26,325.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,061.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Gyurci sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $33,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,799.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,076 shares of company stock worth $220,391. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sun Country Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNCY opened at $11.38 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $600.98 million, a PE ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.54. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.22 and a 12 month high of $17.56.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $254.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Sun Country Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SNCY. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Thursday, June 20th.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

