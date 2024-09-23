American Century Companies Inc. Has $11.21 Million Stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 115,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,514 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $11,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JBSS. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 3,900.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 181,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,653,000 after buying an additional 176,498 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 294.1% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 67,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after acquiring an additional 50,120 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,554,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 676.9% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 32,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 28,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the fourth quarter worth approximately $893,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Stock Performance

Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock opened at $95.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.30. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.73 and a fifty-two week high of $108.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.10.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Increases Dividend

John B. Sanfilippo & Son ( NASDAQ:JBSS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $269.57 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This is an increase from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous annual dividend of $2.00. This represents a yield of 2.09%. John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.29%.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

