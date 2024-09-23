DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Holdings Cut by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,928 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,727,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,974,000 after buying an additional 216,370 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,283,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,343,000 after purchasing an additional 301,011 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 813.2% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 4,017,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577,575 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in DoubleVerify in the second quarter worth $73,268,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,713,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,573,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at DoubleVerify

In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $35,315.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,826.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,292 shares of company stock worth $104,835. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DV

DoubleVerify Trading Down 0.2 %

DoubleVerify stock opened at $17.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.14 and a 200-day moving average of $23.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.93 and a 1-year high of $43.00.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The business had revenue of $155.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.78 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 5.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DoubleVerify Profile

(Free Report)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.