Amalgamated Bank Increases Stock Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,451 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $3,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BROOKFIELD Corp ON acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 212.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $18.73 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.92 and a 1-year high of $21.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.32.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 78.43%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HST. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.06.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

