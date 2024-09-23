J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,442 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $3,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 382.1% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 74.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JBHT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $191.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $173.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.88.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Down 3.3 %

JBHT stock opened at $169.01 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $169.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.15. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $153.12 and a one year high of $219.51.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.19). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 27.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $525,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,674.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Persio V. Lisboa acquired 600 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $163.47 per share, with a total value of $98,082.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,511.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $525,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,674.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

