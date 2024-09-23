Amalgamated Bank Sells 2,778 Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,778 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $3,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter worth $91,936,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in BellRing Brands by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,978,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,172,000 after acquiring an additional 698,121 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 87.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,088,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,245,000 after acquiring an additional 506,895 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 47.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,223,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,885,000 after purchasing an additional 393,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 1,006.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 372,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,290,000 after purchasing an additional 338,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.
BellRing Brands Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of NYSE BRBR opened at $60.47 on Monday. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.90 and a twelve month high of $62.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.49 and its 200-day moving average is $56.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.85.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BellRing Brands from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.64.
BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.
