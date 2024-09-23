Amalgamated Bank Sells 586 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,359 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $3,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Littelfuse by 399.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 407.9% in the 1st quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 6,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 4,968 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 166,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,278,000 after buying an additional 78,153 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,679,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $649,442,000 after buying an additional 17,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 215,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,334,000 after acquiring an additional 46,361 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Littelfuse Price Performance

Shares of LFUS stock opened at $260.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $257.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.37. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.80 and a 52-week high of $275.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.28.

Littelfuse Increases Dividend

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $558.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.35 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LFUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Littelfuse from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Littelfuse from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Littelfuse has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.75.

View Our Latest Report on LFUS

Insider Transactions at Littelfuse

In related news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.02, for a total value of $353,284.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,522.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Littelfuse news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 2,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.65, for a total transaction of $574,293.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,383,971.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.02, for a total transaction of $353,284.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,522.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,328 shares of company stock valued at $4,437,986. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Littelfuse

(Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.