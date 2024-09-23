Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,061 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,248 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Fluor were worth $3,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Fluor by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,112,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $723,507,000 after purchasing an additional 51,322 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Fluor by 14.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,547,243 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,930,000 after acquiring an additional 323,111 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fluor by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 913,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,635,000 after acquiring an additional 65,275 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fluor by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 810,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,276,000 after purchasing an additional 123,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 794,174 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,108,000 after purchasing an additional 53,398 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fluor alerts:

Fluor Stock Down 0.5 %

FLR stock opened at $47.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Fluor Co. has a 12 month low of $32.31 and a 12 month high of $51.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Fluor had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Fluor from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. KeyCorp upgraded Fluor from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Fluor from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fluor from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Fluor from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Fluor

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO John C. Regan sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total transaction of $628,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,703,669.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Profile

(Free Report)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.