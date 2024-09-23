Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $3,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CBOE. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 4.4% in the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 835,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,037,000 after acquiring an additional 35,336 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 617,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,934,000 after purchasing an additional 246,442 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 566,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,367,000 after purchasing an additional 55,876 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 526,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,998,000 after purchasing an additional 85,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 36.2% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 499,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,029,000 after buying an additional 132,833 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $194.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $168.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (up previously from $203.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cboe Global Markets

In other news, CFO Jill Griebenow sold 1,622 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.33, for a total value of $346,021.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,690.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jill Griebenow sold 1,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.33, for a total transaction of $346,021.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,690.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dave Howson sold 2,500 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.67, for a total value of $466,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,073 shares in the company, valued at $2,813,676.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,261 shares of company stock valued at $3,604,822. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

Shares of CBOE opened at $208.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.33 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.82 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.51 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, August 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Articles

