Amalgamated Bank Sells 2,830 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,641 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,830 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Wintrust Financial worth $3,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,452,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $673,603,000 after acquiring an additional 244,168 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,017,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,376,000 after purchasing an additional 146,090 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,638,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $171,000,000 after purchasing an additional 72,082 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 54.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,330,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,866,000 after buying an additional 469,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 815,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,372,000 after buying an additional 14,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Hovde Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Friday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.23.
Wintrust Financial Stock Performance
NASDAQ WTFC opened at $108.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $71.86 and a 12-month high of $113.68.
Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $591.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.33 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 18.61%.
Wintrust Financial Company Profile
Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Wintrust Financial
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- 3 Stocks That Could Rise on European Bank Interest Rate Cuts
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Take Advantage of Village Farms Stock as Cannabis Market Evolves
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/16 – 9/20
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.