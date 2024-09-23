Amalgamated Bank Has $3.86 Million Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,223 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Evergy were worth $3,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 7.6% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 47,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $407,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,236,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,491,000 after buying an additional 83,035 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Teilinger Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 32.7% in the second quarter. Teilinger Capital Ltd. now owns 390,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,658,000 after acquiring an additional 96,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EVRG opened at $61.65 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.95. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.92 and a 12 month high of $62.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.62.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. Evergy had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $0.6425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.17%.

In other Evergy news, Director Ann D. Murtlow sold 3,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $194,263.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,545.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 3,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $196,803.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076,463.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann D. Murtlow sold 3,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $194,263.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,545.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,884 shares of company stock valued at $941,810 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EVRG shares. UBS Group upgraded Evergy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Evergy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

